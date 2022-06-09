S.Korea's transport ministry holds talks with truckers union on strike

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's transport ministry officials met with the leadership of a truckers union staging a strike for a second round of negotiations on Friday and urged them to return to work, the ministry said.

Thousands of truckers in the country are on strike to protest the surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

