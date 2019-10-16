Commodities

S.Korea's top court upholds suspension of Asiana Airlines' San Francisco route for 45 days

Contributor
Sangmi Cha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO

South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a government decision to suspend Asiana Airlines' Incheon- San Francisco route for 45 days.

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a government decision to suspend Asiana Airlines' 020560.KS Incheon- San Francisco route for 45 days.

The country's transport ministry suspended Asiana Airlines' U.S. bound flights as a penalty linked to its 2013 deadly plane crash in San Francisco. Asiana had sought a court injunction against the punitive measure.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5650; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular