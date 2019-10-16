S.Korea's top court upholds suspension of Asiana Airlines' San Francisco route for 45 days

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a government decision to suspend Asiana Airlines' 020560.KS Incheon- San Francisco route for 45 days.

The country's transport ministry suspended Asiana Airlines' U.S. bound flights as a penalty linked to its 2013 deadly plane crash in San Francisco. Asiana had sought a court injunction against the punitive measure.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

