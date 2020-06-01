S.Korea's state-owned banks to provide Doosan Heavy I&C with additional support of 1.2 trln won

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published

Two state-owned banks in South Korea said on Monday they would provide up to 1.2 trillion won ($977.41 million) in liquidity to support Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd as the company suffers from financial troubles after its nuclear and coal power business took a hit from the country's energy policy shift.

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Two state-owned banks in South Korea said on Monday they would provide up to 1.2 trillion won ($977.41 million) in liquidity to support Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co Ltd 034020.KS as the company suffers from financial troubles after its nuclear and coal power business took a hit from the country's energy policy shift.

South Korea's leading constructor of coal-fired power plants previously received about 2.4 trillion won ($1.94 billion) from state-owned Korea Development Bank KDB.UL and Export-Import Bank of Korea, the company's regulatory filings showed.

($1 = 1,227.7400 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More