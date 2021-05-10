S.Korea's SKIET shares debut at double IPO price

SEOUL/HONG KONG May 11 (Reuters) - South Korean battery material maker SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET) 361610.KS saw its stock debut on Tuesday at double its initial public offering (IPO) price, amid rising expectations of electric vehicles (EVs) displacing those powered by fossil fuel.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.