S.Korea's SKIET IPO expected to be worth at least 1.7 trln won - parent filings

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS said on Wednesday its unit SK IE Technology's (SKIET) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be worth at least 1.7 trillion won ($1.5 billion) -- at the low end of an indicative range.

SK Innovation said in a regulatory filing it expects to offer about 12.8 million existing shares in SKIET, worth about 1 trillion won -- at the low end of an indicative range of 78,000-105,000 won per share.

SKIET will also offer about 8.6 million new shares in the IPO, SK Innovation said in another filing, which will raise about 667 billion won -- at the low end of the indicative range.

The pricing is expected to be decided in the coming weeks.

($1 = 1,132.6700 won)

