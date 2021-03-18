S.Korea's SK says investing in $300 mln mobility fund with China's Geely

Adds Geely context

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Holdings Co Ltd 034730.KS said on Thursday it and China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd GEELY.UL will each invest $30 million in a new mobility investment fund whose size they plan will reach $300 million in total.

The fund will invest in promising companies in fields such as autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity, and aims to attract global investors, including European banks and pension funds in Asia, the holding firm of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate SK Group said in a statement.

SK also said it has agreed with Geely, parent of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, to promote diverse cooperation in next-generation mobility businesses involving hydrogen fuel, battery-related materials, chips and autonomous driving technology.

Hangzhou-based Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG DAIGn.DE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SK affiliates include the world's second-largest memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS and electric vehicle battery manufacturer SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS.

The plan follows a flurry of tie-ups by Geely earlier this year as the automaker looks to turn itself into a leading EV contract manufacturer and engineering service provider, in a bid to take on EV leader Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Yilei Sun; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Richard Pullin)

