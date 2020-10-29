S.Korea's SK Innovation sees refining margins gradually improving in 2021

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday refining margins in 2021 are expected to gradually improve as the COVID-19 situation gets better and demand recovers.

The outlook came as SK Innovation reported an operating loss of 29 billion won ($25.73 million) in the third quarter, due to weak refining margins and low demand for jet fuel, analysts said. It posted operating profit of 330 billion won a year earlier.

Peer S-Oil Corp 010950.KS, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, estimated earlier this week that refining margins are expected to improve in the fourth quarter, supported by increased demand for kerosene and diesel ahead of the winter season.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated facilities at 72% of capacity on average in the third quarter, down from 90% a year earlier.

Shares of SK Innovation were down 1.9% by 0049 GMT, while the broader market KOSPI .KS11 was 0.6% lower. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

