S.Korea's SK Hynix near deal to supply auto chips to Germany's Bosch - media

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, is close to signing a long-term deal to provide automotive memory chips to German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH ROBG.UL, South Korean newspapers reported.

The two companies are directly engaged in talks for SK Hynix to supply Bosch with auto memory chips for 10 years or more, Maeil Business Newspaper reported late on Tuesday, citing unnamed industry sources. The reports did not mention financial details.

SK Hynix declined to comment. Bosch did not have an immediate comment.

The South Korean company has memory chip supply partnerships with auto suppliers Continental CONG.DE and Hyundai Mobis 012330.KS, a source with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be identified as the agreements are confidential.

Companies globally are struggling to secure chip inventory due to an unprecedented shortage of semiconductors, forcing governments to introduce policies bolstering local chip industries.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.