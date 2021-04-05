S.Korea's SK Group buys 16.3% stake in Vietnam's VinCommerce for $410 mln

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, SK Group, said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire a 16.3% stake in Vietnam's VinCommerce, a retail affiliate of Masan Group MSN.HM, for $410 million.

SK Inc, formerly SK Holdings Co Ltd 034730.KS, as well as battery maker SK Innovation 096770.KS, SK Telecom 017670.KS, world's second-largest memory chip maker SK Hynix 000660.KS and power generation firm SK E&S are participating in the deal through an investment unit focused on Southeast Asia.

VinCommerce operates about 2,300 convenience stores and supermarkets in Vietnam, with a roughly 50% market share in the country's consumer retail sector, SK said.

SK plans to accelerate other investments in major strategic interests such as online and offline distribution, logistics, and electronic payment in Vietnam by utilizing its strategic partnership with Masan Group, it said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

