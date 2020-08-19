US Markets
S.Korea's SK Construction preferred bidder to buy waste firm EMC

Heekyong Yang Reuters
SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Construction & Engineering Co Ltd said on Thursday it has been named the preferred bidder for a 100% stake in South Korean waste treatment company EMC Holdings Co Ltd.

The private equity firm that wholly owns EMC Holdings picked SK Construction & Engineering, beating out other contenders including Goldman Sachs PIA and Singapore's Keppel Infrastructure Fund, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing sources from the investment banking industry.

The newspaper also reported that SK Construction & Engineering will sign a share-purchase agreement to acquire the entire stake of EMG Holdings for about 1 trillion won ($844.6 million) next week.

"This acquisition will help drive our future environment-friendly businesses we are planning to pursue in the future," said an official at SK Construction & Engineering.

SK Construction & Engineering last week reported an operating profit of 203 billion won in the first half of this year with revenue of 3.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,184.0000 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

