AZN

S.Korea's SK Bioscience in deal with AstraZeneca on vaccine

Contributor
Sangmi Cha Reuters
Published

SK Bioscience has signed a letter of intent with Britain's AstraZeneca for global production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the South Korean company said on Tuesday.

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience 285130.KS has signed a letter of intent with Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L for global production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the South Korean company said on Tuesday.

South Korea's health ministry will also participate in the cooperation, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sangmi.Cha@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5646; Reuters Messaging: sangmi.cha.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters