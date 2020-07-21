S.Korea's SK Bioscience in deal with AstraZeneca on vaccine

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - SK Bioscience 285130.KS has signed a letter of intent with Britain's AstraZeneca AZN.L for global production of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the South Korean company said on Tuesday.

South Korea's health ministry will also participate in the cooperation, the company said in a statement.

