S.Korea's SK Biopharmaceuticals to raise $794 mln in IPO

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, the developer of a U.S.-approved anti-epileptic drug, said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at the top of its indicative range to raise 959 billion won ($793.9 million) in an IPO expected in July.

The drugmaker's shares priced at 49,000 won compared to a range of 36,000-49,000 won per share it announced in a regulatory filing earlier this month.

($1 = 1,207.9000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

