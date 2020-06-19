S.Korea's SK Biopharmaceuticals to raise $794 mln in IPO

Joyce Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, the developer of a U.S.-approved anti-epileptic drug, said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering at the top of its indicative range to raise 959 billion won ($793.9 million) in an IPO expected in July.

The drugmaker's shares priced at 49,000 won compared to a range of 36,000-49,000 won per share it announced in a regulatory filing earlier this month.

($1 = 1,207.9000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

