S.Korea's SK Biopharmaceuticals shares debut at double IPO price

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean drugmaker SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd debuted at double its IPO price on Thursday, as the initial public offering market gathers steam after the coronavirus pandemic stalled potential listings.

SK Biopharmaceuticals' shares opened at 98,000 won, valuing the company at about 7.7 trillion won ($6.41 billion).

The company, which became the first South Korean firm to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for an independently developed drug, priced its IPO last month at 49,000 won per share, the top of its indicative range.

($1 = 1,200.6800 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;)) Keywords: SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS STOCK/DEBUT (URGENT)

