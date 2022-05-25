S.Korea's SK announces $195 bln investment for chips, batteries, bio through 2026

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - SK Group, South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate after Samsung Group, said on Thursday it will invest 247 trillion won ($195.24 billion) in the semiconductor, battery and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years.

SK Group, whose affiliates include the world's second-biggest memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, said more than half of the investment will go into semiconductors and materials and 179 trillion won will be invested in South Korea to help revitalise the economy.

($1 = 1,265.0800 won)

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Byungwook.Kim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.