S.Korea's Samsung Display seeks licence to supply Huawei - source

Heekyong Yang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's display unit has applied for an export licence to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] ahead of U.S. export restrictions taking effect next week, an industry source said on Thursday.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc AAPL.O as major customers for organic light emitting diode (OLED) display screens, declined to comment.

Samsung Display's cross-town rival, LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS, said in a statement on Wednesday the U.S. sanctions on Huawei would have little effect on the company given its limited panel shipments to the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

The United States further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling it chips made using U.S. technology without a special licence.

The U.S. Commerce Department's actions expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing Huawei from obtaining semiconductors without a special licence - including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with U.S. software or technology.

