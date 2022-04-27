S.Korea's S-Oil sees Q2 refining margins staying firm on seasonal demand

By Byungwook Kim and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS said on Wednesday that regional refining margins in the second quarter are expected to stay firm, supported by seasonal demand and easing pandemic restrictions amid sustained global supply tightness.

S-Oil is the country's third-largest refiner, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

S-Oil reported an operating profit of 1.3 trillion won ($1.03 billion) for the first quarter, up 112% from the year-ago period.

The company said it operated the crude distillation units at its 669,000 barrels-per-day refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 99.6% of capacity on average in the January-March period, up from 98.7% in the fourth quarter.

Shares of S-Oil were up 2.4% in morning trade, while the wider market .KS11 was down 1.3%.

Analysts said refining margins are likely to improve in the second quarter as global oil supplies are seen tight due to Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Aviation fuel demand is also expected to recover as more countries gradually reopen their borders and further ease travel restrictions.

