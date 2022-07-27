S.Korea's S-Oil expects regional refining margins to correct downward in Q3

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS said on Thursday that regional refining margins will correct downward in the third quarter but stay higher than previous cycles supported by the tight global refining situation.

The refiner said it plans to carry out maintenance for its No. 1 residue fluidized catalytic cracker (RFCC) in the second half of this year.

S-Oil's largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE.

