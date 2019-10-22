S.Korea's S-Oil expects Q4 refining margins to improve on inventory build-up ahead of IMO

Contributor
Jane Chung Reuters
Published

S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to improve in the fourth quarter on the back of inventory build-up ahead of implementation of stricter rules on marine fuels in 2020.

"Refining margins will strengthen from the fourth quarter, driven by inventory build-up demand for compliant fuels in advance of IMO 2020," the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement.

