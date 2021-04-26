S.Korea's S-Oil expects Q2 refining margins to increase on economic recovery

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - S-Oil 010950.KS, South Korea's third-largest refiner, said on Tuesday that refining margins are likely to improve in the second quarter on the economic recovery that is expected as global vaccinations make headway against COVID-19.

"Refining margins are expected to increase due to the economic recovery and the increase in mobility following the expansion of vaccinations as well as start of driving season," the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

