S.Korea's S-Oil expects 2021 refining margins to improve gradually

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS expects refining margins to improve gradually this year, boosted by a continuing recovery in demand as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out, amid limited capacity additions, it said on Thursday.

The country's third-largest refiner, whose major shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, posted operating profit of 93 billion won ($83.19 million) for the quarter to December, up from 9.5 billion in the corresponding year-earlier period.

It was S-Oil's first operating profit since the fourth quarter of 2019.

S-Oil's revenue in the fourth quarter was 4.3 trillion won, down 34% from the previous year.

