S.Korea's regulator raids SM Entertainment headquarters - Yonhap

April 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator raided the headquarters of SM Entertainment Co 041510.KQ on Tuesday over suspicions that Kakao Corp 035720.KS manipulated stock prices in the process of acquiring shares of the company, Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In March, South Korean social media giant Kakao's stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment reached 40%.

