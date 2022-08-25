S.Korea's president orders update of plans against N.Korea's nuclear, missile threats

Soo-hyang Choi Reuters
SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday ordered military officials to update their operation plans against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said.

