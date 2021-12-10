S.Korea's POSCO to split off steel operations, become holding company

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's POSCO said on Friday that it planned to split off its steel operations and become a holding company.

Adds detail from company filing

SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO 005490.KS said on Friday that it planned to split off its steel operations and become a holding company.

The new holding company will own the steel operation and oversee development of new businesses, it said.

The reorganisation is aimed at finding new growth businesses and enhancing shareholder value, POSCO said in a regulatory filing.

POSCO will hold a shareholder meeting on Jan. 28 and the split is expected to take place on March 1. The holding company will be called POSCO Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Klamann)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters