S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's POSCO Holdings 005490.KS on Thursday posted a 4.5% drop in second-quarter operating profit, in line with company estimates, after raw materials costs rose more sharply than prices of its steel products.

The holding company of South Korea's largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit fell to 2.1 trillion won ($1.61 billion) in the April-June quarter.

($1 = 1,307.3500 won)

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim and Heekyong Yang Editing by David Goodman )

