S.Korea's POSCO Holdings hit by surging raw materials costs

South Korea's POSCO Holdings on Thursday posted a 4.5% drop in second-quarter operating profit, in line with company estimates, after raw materials costs rose more sharply than prices of its steel products.

The holding company of South Korea's largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit fell to 2.1 trillion won ($1.61 billion) in the April-June quarter.

