S.Korea's Posco Chemical says wins $32.6 billion order from Samsung SDI

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Posco Chemical 003670.KS said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI 006400.KS to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032.

However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials, the company added.

($1 = 1,226.8200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.