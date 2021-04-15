S.Korea's POSCO C&C says to end Myanmar military-backed joint venture

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co Ltd (POSCO C&C) 058430.KS said on Friday it will end its joint venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Co Ltd (MEHL), a firm controlled by the military in Myanmar which took control of the country in February.

The South Korean firm did not detail how it will end the venture, saying in a statement that it will continue to disclose related issues.

"We hope that our steel business will continue to contribute to improving Myanmar's residential environment and revitalising the economy," POSCO C&C said.

Reuters previously reported that POSCO C&C, an affiliate of steelmaker POSCO 005490.KS, was reviewing how to end the venture. POSCO booked about 2 billion won ($1.77 million) in profit last year from the steel business in Myanmar.

Activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has said 715 people have died protesting against the Feb. 1 coup that ousted an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

