S.Korea's Naver to acquire Poshmark in U.S. for $1.6 bln

Joyce Lee Reuters
SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korean tech firm Naver Corp 035420.KS said on Tuesday it agreed to a $1.6 billion deal to buy Poshmark Inc, a U.S. secondhand fashion platform, as a strategic investment to enter the U.S. e-commerce market.

The $1.6 billion includes consideration for Poshmark's cash holdings, and the enterprise value of Poshmark is about $1.2 billion, a Naver spokesperson said.

The deal will combine Poshmark's shopping platform with Naver's technology including image recognition and live streaming, a key driver of e-commerce in South Korea, to target an $80 billion market in online secondhand fashion commerce in the U.S., the companies said in a statement.

