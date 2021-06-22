S.Korea's Naver says pulling out from eBay's S.Korean business auction

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Naver Corp 035420.KS, operator of South Korea's dominant search portal, said on Tuesday it decided not to participate in the acquisition of eBay's South Korean business.

Naver had previously participated in the bidding process with Shinsegae Group's E-Mart Inc 139480.KS.

