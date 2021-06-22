S.Korea's major insurers say will stop underwriting new coal power

By Joori Roh

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's three major non-life insurers told Reuters on Tuesday they will no longer provide coverage for new coal power projects, including their construction and operation.

DB Insurance 005830.KS, Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance 001450.KS and Hana Insurance, said they will stop underwriting coal power projects.

DB Insurance added it will gradually retract its existing insurance coverage to operating coal plants, while the other two said they will keep their existing insurance coverage.

The confirmation follows pressure from a network of civic groups named Korea Beyond Coal, which has advocated for a complete coal phase-out in Korea by 2030.

In a statement on Tuesday, the network said the three major insurers, together with Hanwha General Insurance, had said they would no longer insure the construction and operation of new coal power projects.

Hanwha General Insurance 000370.KS could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

National Assembly member Lee So-young's office said the total coal underwritings by major South Korean insurers were around 59.2 trillion won ($52.18 billion), with Samsung Fire & Marine, DB Insurance and Hyundai Marine & Fire being the three biggest coal insurers.

Late last year, insurance affiliates of South Korea's biggest conglomerate Samsung Group, including Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 000810.KS, pledged to step up their coal-free policies by banning investments in the coal industry.

($1 = 1,134.5600 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.