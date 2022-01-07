S.Korea's Lotte Chemical to form petchem project in Indonesia worth $3.9 bln

South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp said on Friday it plans to build a large-scale petrochemical complex in Indonesia with $3.9 billion in investment.

The project's commercial production target is 2025, and the company is aiming for annual revenue of 2.4 trillion won ($2 billion), the petrochemical producer said in a statement.

($1 = 1,202.3800 won)

