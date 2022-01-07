S.Korea's Lotte Chemical to build $3.9 bln petchem project in Indonesia

South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp said on Friday it plans to build a large-scale petrochemical complex in Indonesia worth $3.9 billion in investment.

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp 011170.KS said on Friday it plans to build a large-scale petrochemical complex in Indonesia worth $3.9 billion in investment.

The project's commercial production target is 2025, and is aiming to generate annual revenue of about $2.06 billion, the company said in a statement.

The complex, which will also involve its subsidiary Lotte Chemical Titan LOTT.KL, will be located in Banten province, and plans to annually produce 1 million tonnes of ethylene, 520,000 tonnes of propylene, 250,000 tons of polypropylene, as well as downstream products, Lotte Chemical said.

Lotte Chemical has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesian authorities, and entered into agreement with builders Lotte Engineering & Construction and Hyundai Engineering for the construction, it added.

