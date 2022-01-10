US Markets
S.Korea's LG Energy Solution expects its global market share to overtake rival CATL's

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) said on Monday that it expects its global market share to become bigger than that of its Chinese rival Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ, citing its battery order backlog.

LGES is LG Chem Ltd's 051910.KS wholly owned battery subsidiary and supplies electric vehicle (EV) batteries to Tesla Inc TSLA.O, General Motors Co GM.N, and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DEamong others.

LGES' planned initial public offering (IPO) this month could take the company's value to 70.2 trillion won ($58.47 billion) and make it South Korea's third-biggest listing after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS and SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS.

($1 = 1,200.5900 won)

