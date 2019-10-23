S.Korea's LG Display posts Q3 operating loss, misses analyst estimates

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Ju-min Park Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd reported a third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates, following a drop in liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices.

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd 034220.KS reported a third-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates, following a drop in liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices.

The Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier posted a loss of 437 billion won ($372.84 million) for July-September, versus a profit of from 140 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result - the third consecutive on-quarter loss - compared with analysts' forecast for a loss of 322 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimates of 22 analysts.

Revenue fell 5% to 5.8 trillion won, LG Display said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 1,172.0800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters