S.Korea's LG Chem to invest $566 mln to acquire U.S. Aveo Pharmaceuticals

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it is investing $566 million to acquire U.S. firm Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc AVEO.O and enter the U.S. anti-cancer drug market.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, LG Chem said.

