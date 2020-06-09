Commodities

S.Korea's LG Chem signs contract with Shanshan to sell LCD polarizer business for $1.1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/REDDI NARENDRA

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Wednesday it has signed a conditional contract with China's Shanshan to sell its liquid crystal display (LCD) polarizer business for $1.1 billion.

The chemicals and battery maker said some of its LCD polarizer business including those for automobiles would be excluded from the sale.

