S.Korea's LG Chem signs contract with Shanshan to sell LCD polarizer business for $1.1 bln

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS said on Wednesday it has signed a conditional contract with China's Shanshan to sell its liquid crystal display (LCD) polarizer business for $1.1 billion.

The chemicals and battery maker said some of its LCD polarizer business including those for automobiles would be excluded from the sale.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

