S.Korea's LG Chem shuts Yeosu naphtha cracker after fire

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd 051910.KS has shut down its naphtha cracker in Yeosu following a fire at dawn, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The country's largest chemical company said it was in the process of figuring out the cause of the fire.

The facility can process about 1.2 million tonnes of ethylene per year (tpy).

