S.Korea's Kurly says to delay IPO plans

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kurly Inc, which operates online grocery service Market Kurly, is delaying its initial public offering (IPO) plans due to market conditions, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Kurly had received preliminary approval for a South Korean listing in August.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

