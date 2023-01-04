S.Korea's Kurly says to delay IPO plans

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

January 04, 2023 — 12:23 am EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kurly Inc, which operates online grocery service Market Kurly, is delaying its initial public offering (IPO) plans due to market conditions, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Kurly had received preliminary approval for a South Korean listing in August.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.