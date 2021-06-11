S.Korea's Krafton receives preliminary approval for IPO -Korea Exchange

Heekyong Yang Reuters
SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Krafton Inc, the video game holding company that publishes the blockbuster game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Friday.

Krafton filed for a review of its IPO plans in April.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Alex Richardson)

