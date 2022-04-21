BP

S.Korea's KOGAS signs 18-year LNG deal with BP

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's state run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) 036460.KS said on Friday it had signed an 18-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with BP PLC BP.L that starts in 2025.

KOGAS will buy 1.58 million tonnes of LNG annually from BP, the company said in a statement. It did not provide financial details of the agreement.

KOGAS last year signed a 20-year LNG supply agreement with Qatar Petroleum for 2 million tonnes a year.

