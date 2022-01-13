S.Korea's KOGAS December domestic gas sales fall 5.8% y/y

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) 036460.KS said on Friday its domestic gas sales in December fell 5.8% from a year earlier.

The world's second-largest single corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler sold over 4.3 million tonnes of LNG equivalent last month, KOGAS said in a stock exchange filing.

Details of the LNG equivalent sales are as follows:

(in 1,000 tonnes)

Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Change(%)

For power generation 1,563 1,803 -13.3

For household/business 2,711 2,733 -0.8

Total 4,274 4,536 -5.8

* Note: The conversion to natural gas in cubic feet is not available.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.