S.Korea's KOGAS December domestic gas sales fall 5.8% y/y

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Friday its domestic gas sales in December fell 5.8% from a year earlier.

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) 036460.KS said on Friday its domestic gas sales in December fell 5.8% from a year earlier.

The world's second-largest single corporate buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and South Korea's sole wholesaler sold over 4.3 million tonnes of LNG equivalent last month, KOGAS said in a stock exchange filing.

Details of the LNG equivalent sales are as follows:

(in 1,000 tonnes)

Dec 2021 Dec 2020 Change(%)

For power generation 1,563 1,803 -13.3

For household/business 2,711 2,733 -0.8

Total 4,274 4,536 -5.8

* Note: The conversion to natural gas in cubic feet is not available.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More