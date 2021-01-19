US Markets
S.Korea's Kia says reviewing cooperation on EV business, after media report on Apple

Joyce Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia 000270.KS said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday it is reviewing cooperation on its self-driving electric vehicle (EV) business with multiple foreign companies, but that nothing has been decided.

South Korean online media Edaily reported late on Tuesday that Kia's parent Hyundai Motor Group decided that Kia would be in charge of a proposed cooperation with Apple AAPL.O regarding electric vehicles, citing unnamed industry sources.

Shares in Kia were up 7.9% as of 0127 GMT, compared to a 0.1 fall in the wider market .KS11.

