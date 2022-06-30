S.Korea's Kbank applies for preliminary approval for IPO

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Kbank, an app-based lender, has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO), the Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

BC Card is the largest shareholder with a 33.7% stake.

Kbank reported revenue of 287.8 billion won ($221.68 million) and an operating profit of 24.5 billion won ($18.87 million) for 2021, the Korea Exchange said in a statement.

The advisers for the IPO are NH Investment & Securities, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

($1 = 1,298.2400 won)

