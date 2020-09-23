S.Korea's KakaoBank board approves plan to pursue IPO

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korean online lender KakaoBank Corp on Wednesday said its board approved an initial public offering, adding that it plans to appoint auditors and underwriters within the year.

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korean online lender KakaoBank Corp on Wednesday said its board approved an initial public offering, adding that it plans to appoint auditors and underwriters within the year.

The company, whose top shareholder is messaging app operator Kakao Corp 035720.KS, said the flotation aims to secure assets for sustainable growth.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More