S.Korea's Kakao Pay applies for preliminary IPO approval -Korea Exchange

Adds background
SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO), the Korea Exchange said on Monday.
Kakao Pay Corp, a unit of South Korea's top mobile messaging service provider Kakao Corp 035720.KS, provides financial services including money transfer, saving accounts, asset management.
Kakao Corp is the largest shareholder with a 55% of Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea's bourse said in a statement.
($1 = 1,110.5600 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Louise Heavens)
((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.