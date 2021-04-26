S.Korea's Kakao Pay applies for preliminary IPO approval -Korea Exchange

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO), the Korea Exchange said on Monday.

Kakao Pay Corp, a unit of South Korea's top mobile messaging service provider Kakao Corp 035720.KS, provides financial services including money transfer, saving accounts, asset management.

Kakao Corp is the largest shareholder with a 55% of Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea's bourse said in a statement.

($1 = 1,110.5600 won)

