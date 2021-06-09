US Markets
CG

S.Korea's Kakao Mobility secures $126 mln investment from TPG consortium, Carlyle

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korean transportation firm Kakao Mobility secured an additional combined 140 billion won ($125.69 million) investment from a consortium led by private equity firm TPG as well as Carlyle Group, parent Kakao Corp said on Wednesday.

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korean transportation firm Kakao Mobility secured an additional combined 140 billion won ($125.69 million) investment from a consortium led by private equity firm TPG as well as Carlyle Group CG.O, parent Kakao Corp said on Wednesday.

With this, total investments from TPG consortium, Carlyle and Google in Kakao Mobility has reached 920 billion won ($825.96 million), Kakao said in a statement.

Kakao Mobility's app, Kakao T, offers South Korea's most popular taxi-hailing service with 28 million registered users.

($1 = 1,113.8600 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular