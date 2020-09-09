S.Korea's Kakao Games shares debut at 48,000 won, double IPO price

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean game developer Kakao Games Corp 293490.KQ debuted at double its IPO price on Thursday, boosted by investors betting on companies expected to benefit from people staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kakao Games' shares opened at 48,000 won, valuing the company at 3.5 trillion won ($2.95 billion).

The company, a gaming unit of the country's biggest mobile messaging operator Kakao Corp 035720.KS, priced its IPO last month at 24,000 won per share, the top of its indicative range.

($1 = 1,184.7400 won)

