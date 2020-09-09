S.Korea's Kakao Games shares debut at 48,000 won, double IPO price

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published

Shares of South Korean game developer Kakao Games Corp debuted at double its IPO price on Thursday, boosted by investors betting on companies expected to benefit from people staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean game developer Kakao Games Corp 293490.KQ debuted at double its IPO price on Thursday, boosted by investors betting on companies expected to benefit from people staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kakao Games' shares opened at 48,000 won, valuing the company at 3.5 trillion won ($2.95 billion).

The company, a gaming unit of the country's biggest mobile messaging operator Kakao Corp 035720.KS, priced its IPO last month at 24,000 won per share, the top of its indicative range.

($1 = 1,184.7400 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More