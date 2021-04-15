S.Korea's Kakao Bank applies for preliminary IPO approval

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - South Korean digital bank Kakao Bank Corp has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO), Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

As one of two digital banks in South Korea, Kakao became profitable in 2019 after less than two years in operation. It reported a 113.6 billion won ($102 million) net profit in 2020, an eightfold increase from 13.7 billion won the previous year, according to a bank filing.

Kakao Bank issued shares worth 250 billion won ($223.9 million) to private equity firm TPG Capital Management TPG.UL in October and 250 billion won of shares to Anchor Equity Partners in November, valuing the company at about 9 trillion won. Analysts estimate the bank's valuation at about 10 trillion won or more.

"Kakao Bank has demonstrated the competitiveness of its differentiated platform and service by showing rapid growth in deposits since its inception," said Jeong Tae-joon, analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.

"It is expected to reach its target deposit size with relatively little use of high-interest bait products ... (and) in the longer term raise its loan market share."

Kakao Bank declined to comment on the timing of its IPO, which analysts said could be as early as July.

Late last year the bank chose Credit Suisse and KB Investment & Securities as lead advisers for the planned IPO, with Citigroup as co-adviser.

($1 = 1,116.4600 won)

