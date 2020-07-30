S.Korea's June factory production marks fastest monthly growth in over 11 years

South Korea's factory output in June jumped at the sharpest pace in more than 11 years and much faster than expected, data showed on Friday, signalling hopes of a recovery in the coronavirus-struck economy.

Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 7.2% in June from a month earlier, according to Statistics Korea, logging the fastest growth since February 2009, and largely beating the median forecast of a 2.1% rise.

From a year earlier, factory output edged down 0.5%, but that was much better than the previous month's 9.8% decline and a 4.9% fall forecast in a Reuters survey.

