S.Korea's June 1-20 exports fall 7.5%, slower than in May

South Korean exports extended their contraction during the first 20 days of June, but at a slower pace, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on global demand.

The nation's outbound shipments dropped 7.5% during June 1-20 from the same period a year earlier, while imports slid 12.0%, Korea Customs Service data showed on Monday.

A breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top-selling item, rose 2.6%, while shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, jumped 14.5%.

Exports had slumped 20.3% during May 1-20, while imports tumbled 16.7%.

