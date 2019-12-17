S.Korea's Jeju Air to buy 51% stake in Eastar Jet

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's AK Holdings Inc 006840.KS said on Wednesday its budget airline unit Jeju Air Co Ltd 089590.KS signed an MoU to buy a 51% stake in unlisted low-cost carrier Eastar Jet Co Ltd for about 69.5 billion won ($58.93 million).

Jeju Air said in a statement it expected to acquire newly issued shares by Eastar Jet, and to sign a final deal by the end of this year.

($1 = 1,179.3300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

